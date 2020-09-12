Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that James Milner has made sure the Reds know everything there is to know about this evening’s opponents Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds to promotion from the Championship last season and the Whites are starting life back in the big time by taking on the champions at Anfield.

Klopp feels that Liverpool have good knowledge of the team they are coming up against due to former Leeds star Milner, who has made sure to keep everyone at the club informed of the Whites’ every move.

The Liverpool manager wrote in his programme notes for the game: “I know more about this club than maybe others because of James Milner.

“Whenever we are together as a team and Leeds are playing we know everything about it, because Milly doesn’t shut up about it.

“But joking aside, via James and via my own historical knowledge, I know the significance of this club to English football.

“I’d also heard for some time that this club “belongs” in the Premier League and there lay the biggest challenge that Mr Bielsa and his players had to combat.

“Expectation based on emotion! And wow, they took on the challenge and achieved.”

Liverpool will be looking to pick up all three points against Leeds and Klopp is sure they must be at the top of their game, with nothing less being good enough.

“We must be at our absolute maximum today from the first moment or we will get nothing. It really is that simple”, the German tactician insisted.

The last meeting between the two clubs came in the EFL Cup at Anfield, with Liverpool winning 2-0 on the night.