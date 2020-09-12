Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla looks set to stay at Elland Road, despite speculation over his future, according to The Athletic.

Leeds snapped Casilla up in the 2019 January transfer window from Real Madrid and he instantly slotted in as the club’s number 1.

However, towards the end of last term he served a period of suspension, with his understudy Illan Meslier winning plaudits for his performances between the sticks.

Meslier now appears to be the club’s number 1 and started in their 4-3 loss at Liverpool on Saturday, with Casilla on the bench.

It has been speculated that the 33-year-old could leave Elland Road in the current transfer window, but he looks unlikely to do so.

Casillas looks poised to remain at Leeds and fight for his place.

The goalkeeper was on the books at Real Madrid from 2015 until 2019 and previously had a lengthy spell at Espanyol.

Leeds next play on Wednesday night against Hull City in the EFL Cup and it remains to be seen whether Casillas will be handed a run-out by head coach Marcelo Bielsa.