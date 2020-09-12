Andrea Radrizzani is hoping that Leeds United will be like Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United in not changing their mentality in the Premier League.

Leeds were pipped to promotion by the Blades in the 2018/19 campaign and Chris Wilder’s men enjoyed a strong Premier League season to finish ninth last term, steering well clear of relegation trouble.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men won the Championship last season and have now joined Sheffield United in the Premier League for the new season.

Radrizzani has noted how Sheffield United did in the top flight last term and sees his Leeds side approaching Premier League football in the same way, staying true to their mentality.

“Practically I see ourselves hopefully similar to Sheffield United in terms of not changing the mentality of the project”, Radrizzani was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I think we have built a good foundation.

“It’s not by chance that for two years in a row you are in the top three of a difficult league like the Championship with 92 games where we are always in the top three so many, many points gained, playing most of the time the best football and being always number one in terms of possession, chances created.

“The quality of the football is there and we need to continue with a few integrations and I would say quality more than quantity.”

Leeds face arguably the toughest possible start to life in the Premier League this evening when they take on champions Liverpool at Anfield.

The Whites are then in action at home against Hull City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.