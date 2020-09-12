Leeds United have been dealt a blow in their interest in Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, with the Argentine claimed to have a clear preference over a potential move in the transfer window.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been strongly linked with wanting to sign De Paul from Udinese, with the Whites claimed to be in talks to secure his signature.

He also has interest from Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg, along with from several Serie A sides.

And, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, De Paul is clear that his preference if he does leave Udinese is to stay in Serie A.

Juventus, Fiorentina and Napoli have been mooted as potential destinations within Italy for De Paul, and the player is keen to continue in Italy.

The jury is out though on whether any Italian side will be able to present Udinese with an offer they find acceptable for the Argentine.

De Paul, 26, has been on the books at Udinese since joining from Valencia in 2016.

He penned a new five-year contract with Udinese as recently as last year.