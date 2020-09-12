Leicester City target Wesley Fofana will be in the squad for Saint-Etienne’s Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg this evening.

Fofana is keen to move on from Saint-Etienne before the transfer window closes and Leicester could be his destination.

The 19-year-old defender is pushing to leave and indicated that the Foxes have offered him a life-changing contract to move to England.

Saint-Etienne have not taken kindly to Fofana’s public pronouncements and have officially reprimanded him for his comments.

And a move is still not imminent as, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he will be expected to play against Strasbourg tonight.

Claude Puel will select him in the Saint-Etienne squad and he is likely to take to the pitch in the Ligue 1 game today.

Saint-Etienne are dealing with injury issues and that means they will depend on the teenage centre-back to feature tonight and as well as in the next two games.

Leicester have tabled a bid worth €25m for the defender and Fofana has turned down a new contract offer from Saint-Etienne.

But for the moment, he remains a Saint-Etienne player and he will be playing tonight in their colours.