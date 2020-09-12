Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot is part of Everton’s shortlist of targets, but they are only interested in signing him on loan, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old full-back just played four times in the Premier League last season and was selected just twice in the league squad after the restart.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not been happy with his performances in training or in the limited amount of games he played last season to select him more and the Portuguese is not part of his plans.

Manchester United are actively looking to move him on but they are yet to receive a formal bid for Dalot in the ongoing transfer window.

Everton have been linked with an interest in him and he is part of Carlo Ancelotti’s shortlist of targets as he wants to sign someone as back-up for Seamus Coleman.

Dalot is on their radar but the Toffees are only interested in signing him on loan in the ongoing window.

They do not want to commit a big transfer fee on a back-up full-back after spending big on Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

Manchester United would prefer to sell him and his agents are looking for a solution at a new club.

The Premier League giants may be likely to agree to a loan move as well if they get a fee for it.