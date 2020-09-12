Fixture: Liverpool vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool have announced their team and substitutes to play host to newly promoted Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s men eased to the Premier League title last season and the Reds boss is keen for his men to push themselves to defend the crown this term.

The Reds lost in the Community Shield against Arsenal in the season curtain raiser, but will start as firm favourites to see off Leeds this evening.

The last meeting between the two sides came in the EFL Cup at Anfield in 2016, with Liverpool running out 2-0 winners.

Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson slot in as full-backs. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez provide the centre-back pairing, with Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita in midfield. Up top, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane start.

If Klopp wants to make changes then he has a host of options on the bench, including Divock Origi and Joel Matip.

Liverpool Team vs Leeds United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah

Substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Origi, Matip