Fixture: Liverpool vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s opening Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield this evening.

The Yorkshire giants are back in the Premier League after 16 years and their first game is against the champions Liverpool on Merseyside.

Illan Meslier will start in goal and Bielsa has drafted new signing Robin Koch straight into the starting eleven alongside surprise inclusion Pascal Struijk in central-defence, with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas playing as the full-backs; skipper Liam Cooper is injured.

Kalvin Phillips will slot into his familiar defensive midfield role with Mateusz Klich playing in the middle of the park as well. Helder Costa and Jack Harrison will play as the wingers in the system.

Patrick Bamford will lead the line for Leeds with Pablo Hernandez playing just behind him in the attacking midfield role

Club record signing Rodrigo will start on the bench alongside options such as Patrick Roberts, Jamie Shackleton and Ezgjan Alioski.

Leeds United Team vs Liverpool

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Casey, Alioski, Poveda, Shackleton, Roberts, Rodrigo