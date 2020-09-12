Ryan Kent is pleased that Rangers have remained so solid defensively this season as he feels it helps the attacking players to express themselves.

Despite having now played six games in the Scottish Premiership, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are yet to concede a goal, having scored eleven.

Kent is delighted at Rangers managing to keep the door shut at the back and is of the view that knowing the defence is solid helps the attacking players to play with freedom and take risks.

“It gives the forward players a lot more freedom to go and try things”, Kent said via his club’s official site.

“Going forward, when you’ve got a solid back four or midfield behind you, you can go and try new things.”

The winger also stressed that a good defence is not just down to the defenders, but needs players further up the pitch to do their job and pressure the opposition.

“But I think on the pitch as well the defensive record is one thing, but it starts with the front men working hard off the ball and making sure they don’t get too comfortable in possession.

“As an all-round team effort, it’s a good achievement.”

Rangers are due to play host to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon and Gerrard will be looking for no slip-ups from his men.