Serie A giants Roma are keen to work out an agreement over a fee with Manchester United for Chris Smalling by early next week.

Smalling has been training away from the Manchester United first-team squad as he waits for the club to agree on a deal to sell him to Roma.

The defender wants to return to the Stadio Olimpico following a fruitful loan spell in Italy last summer and is not keen on other offers.

Manchester United have been forced to lower their initial asking price of €20m for the centre-back and the two clubs have been in talks over the last few weeks to get a deal done.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are keen to have the deal wrapped up by early next week for Smalling to return to Italy.

The 30-year-old centre-back has been Roma’s top target and the club are pushing towards agreeing on a fee with Manchester United.

The Serie A giants are hoping to close out a deal for a fee of €11m and another €4m in performance-based add-ons.

Smalling’s insistence on joining Roma has helped the club to force Manchester United to revise their asking price.

The negotiations are now in the final stretch and Roma are hopeful that a deal is on the cards soon.