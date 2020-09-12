Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell is looking to use his side’s meeting with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon to see how far they have come as a team.

p>

The Staggies face an uphill battle when they host the Bhoys in a league match this afternoon, facing a Celtic side that will start as firm favourites to take all three points.

Ross County boss Kettlewell has noted the number of players that Celtic had involved in international games over the break and feels that is something which shows the Bhoys’ quality.

However, Kettlewell sees an opportunity in the meeting as he looks to assess just how far his Ross County side have moved forward.

Asked whether the Celtic game is one he relishes, Kettlewell replied: “Absolutely.

“When you look at the standard of the opposition you look to last week, you can see how many players Celtic have got away on international duty in terms of the caliber they have.

“I think you have to relish we have to relish the challenge. we found it absolutely difficult against them last season.

“So in terms of development as a team, as a club, this is a decent opportunity for me to measure how far we have come.

“It gives an indication if we have made improvements and what type of areas we have made improvements.

“So I personally look forward to it.”

Ross County last took a point off Celtic at home in 2017, when they managed to hold the Bhoys to a 2-2 draw; their last win came further back, in 2016 in the Scottish League Cup.

Kettlewell’s men head into the match having drawn two and lost two of their last four games.