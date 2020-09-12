Monaco vice-president Oleg Petrov has insisted that the club are not planning to sell Manchester United target Benoit Badiashile before the end of the transfer window next month.

The 19-year-old centre-back was expected to leave Monaco when the transfer window opened earlier in the year, with clubs such as Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen chasing him

Manchester United even table a bid worth €25m, but the offer was rejected and Monaco changed their mind about selling him after coach Niko Kovac asked to keep the player in his squad next season.

Petrov conceded that there has been serious interest in the teenage defender but insisted that everyone at the club is planning to keep the youngster at Monaco next season.

“We have received serious expressions of interest in him”, the Monaco vice-president told French sports daily L’Equipe.

“But it is not our idea for him to leave us this summer.

“The coach and everyone at the club are counting on him.”

Monaco are reportedly keen to stick to their position unless they receive an offer for him that they simply cannot refuse in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether any of Badiashile’s suitors look to push the boat out for him before next month’s transfer deadline.