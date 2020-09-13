Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Everton have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in north London, in their Premier League opener.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti is entering his first full season in charge of Everton and the Italian will want his men to get off to a winning start at Tottenham.

Ancelotti must do without centre-back Mason Holgate, who is suffering from a toe problem.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Ancelotti opts to select Yerry Mina and Michael Keane as his centre-back pairing; Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne are full-backs.

In midfield, the Italian tactician looks to Allan, Andre Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucoure to control the game, while James Rodriguez and Richarlison support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Ancelotti has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Moise Kean and Theo Walcott.

Everton Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Gomes, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virgina, Kenny, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Bernard, Davies, Kean