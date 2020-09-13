Leeds United are set to make a decision this week on whether to send midfielder Robbie Gotts out on loan, according to the Sun.

Gotts had been due to move to Huddersfield Town, where he would have reunited with former Leeds Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan, on loan.

Leeds stopped the loan though and have been mulling what to do with Gotts.

They are now poised to make a definitive decision over Gotts over the course of the week.

Huddersfield are still in for the midfielder, while Hull City are keen to snap him up.

Another Leeds youngster is set to be cleared to go out on loan, with Jordan Stevens poised to drop down to League One to play for Swindon Town.

Stevens, 20, joined Leeds from Forest Green Rovers in early 2018.

He was handed four outings in the Championship by Marcelo Bielsa last season, but with game time looking hard to come by in the Premier League, the Gloucester-born starlet will be looking to feature on a regular basis at the County Ground under Richie Wellens.