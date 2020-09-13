Genoa are tempted by the idea of signing West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere, who could soon leave the London Stadium.

The Serie A side are keen on Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose and could look to make it a double from the Premier League by swooping for Wilshere.

Genoa are tempted by the idea of signing the English midfielder, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

It is claimed that Wilshere could move on from West Ham in the coming days, with the Hammers looking to terminate his deal.

Wilshere has struggled to make an impact at West Ham since joining the club from Arsenal and played just 210 minutes of football in the Premier League last season.

The midfielder, who will turn 29 years old in the course of the season, has made just 18 appearances for West Ham since he joined the club two years ago.

He has a further year left on his contract at the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Wilshere could be tempted to head to Serie A to lace up his boots for Genoa.