Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Everton to north London for the first game of their new Premier League campaign.

Jose Mourinho is shaping up for his first full season at the helm of Spurs and will want his men to send out a statement of intent by beating Everton on home turf this afternoon.

Tottenham are without defender Japhet Tanganga, who has a thigh injury, while left-back Danny Rose has not been given a squad number and is expected to leave. Giovani Lo Celso has a hamstring strain.

Mourinho selects Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while in defence the Portuguese picks Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier as the centre-back pairing; Matt Docherty and Ben Davies are full-backs.

The Tottenham boss goes with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield with Harry Winks, while Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Mourinho needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he has options to call for, including Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton

Lloris (c), Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Alli, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Aurier, Sanchez, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Bergwijn