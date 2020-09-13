Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are watching developments concerning Bournemouth star David Brooks, according to the Sun.

The Cherries recently sold Callum Wilson to Newcastle United and could cash in on Joshua King, who has been attracting interest from Premier League sides.

Brooks is also admired by top flight clubs, but Bournemouth are keen to keep him and have slapped a £50m asking price on his head.

Both Tottenham and Manchester United rate the Wales international and are keeping a close watch on developments on the south coast.

Leicester City are also fans of the 23-year-old, but are not willing to pay £50m to sign him.

Brooks was involved for Bournemouth in their Championship opener against Blackburn Rovers, as the Cherries got off to a winning start with a 3-2 victory.

The midfielder came through the youth ranks at Manchester City and Sheffield United, before then breaking into senior team action with the Blades.

Bournemouth forked out over £11m to take Brooks from Bramall Lane in the summer of 2018.