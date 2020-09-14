Brentford are willing to let go of star winger and Crystal Palace target Said Benrahma if their valuation is met, according to Sky Sports (13:12).

The Algeria international has been linked with a move to the Premier League after Brentford failed to earn promotion to the top flight.

While Aston Villa and West Ham have been credited with an interest in Benrahma, Crystal Palace are claimed to be leading the race for the player’s signature now.

As Premier League clubs queue up to rope in the 25-year-old, Brentford are preparing to let go of the winger, who has been a key figure in the team since his arrival in 2018.

However, the Bees will only shake hands on a deal if their valuation of Benrahma is met.

It remains to be seen what amount Brentford are looking to bank for the Algerian winger, who they rate highly.

Crystal Palace are now set to hold talks with Benrahma’s agents as they look at doing a deal to take him to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are keen to add to their attacking options before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.