Celtic loan star Jack Hendry has expressed his delight after marking his debut for KV Oostende with a last-minute winner against Mechelen at the weekend.

Having arrived at the club on loan in July, the 25-year-old centre-back was handed his debut for Oostende in their Belgian Pro League game against Mechelen on Saturday.

Hendry marked the occasion by helping the team keep a clean sheet and scored a last-minute winner to earn Oostende their first victory of the campaign.

Expressing his delight at his goalscoring debut, the Celtic loanee admits that he could not have wished for a better start to his spell in Belgium.

Hendry is also of the view that Oostende’s hard work is finally paying off as the side claimed their first win of the season after a four-game winless run.

“I don’t think it could have gone much better. The boys are over the moon”, Hendry told the club’s official site.

“On a personal level, for me to get a clean sheet, three points and score a last minute goal, I don’t think there’s a better feeling.

“I’m just over the moon. I’m so please for the group of players and the coaching team because we deserved it.”

Oostende are next in action at home against Leuven, before they then face a trip to take on Genk.

Hendry joined Celtic in 2018 and had a loan spell in Australia at Melbourne City earlier this year, which was disrupted by injury.