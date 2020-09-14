Newcastle United great John Anderson insists the Magpies should not get carried away by starting off the Premier League season with a win away at West Ham United.

Summer signings Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick fired Steve Bruce’s outfit to a 2-0 victory over David Moyes’ West Ham side on Saturday.

With an away win, a clean sheet, three points and a decent outing for the new boys in the bag, Newcastle legend Anderson believes there are a lot of positives to take from the side’s win against the Irons.

However, the 60-year-old does not feel the win is any reason to get carried away, insisting that the club should not get ahead of themselves despite beating West Ham.

Anderson pointed out that he fancied Newcastle to claim the win even before a ball was kicked, but with 37 more games to go in the league feels the need to remain grounded.

“I said all week I fancied us to go down there and win and I am usually the biggest pessimist in the world“, Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle.

“All week I was saying I fancy us to go down and win, fancy us really strongly.

“And as I say, a lot of positives to be taken out of it but let’s not get too carried away, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

“There is still an awful lot of football to be played but it is a good start to the season for us.“

Newcastle play their first home game of the season against Brighton this coming weekend and will be hoping to take their points tally to six against the Seagulls.