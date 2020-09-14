Emerson Palmieri’s agent has admitted that a return to Serie A is a possibility for the Chelsea star before the transfer window slams shut.

The former Roma left-back has been linked with a host of Italian sides, with his future at Stamford Bridge under the scanner following Chelsea’s acquisition of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

Juventus have been credited with an interest in Emerson, but it is Napoli who are at present leading the race as sporting director Cristiano Guintoli tries to sign the Chelsea man on loan.

Inside Futbol understands intermediaries are working on a move for Emerson to join Napoli, with a potential loan deal with an obligation to buy set at between €25m and €30m in the works.

Now Emerson’s agent has admitted that a return to Italy could happen, though he is not willing to comment on specific clubs.

Asked by Inside Futbol whether Emerson could join Juventus or Napoli, agent Fernando Garcia replied: “I cannot say anything right now.”

Pressed on whether a return to Italy is possible for Emerson, he said: “Yes.”

Emerson is under contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2022 and made 21 appearances across all competitions for Frank Lampard’s side last season.

He joined the Blues from Roma in the January 2018 transfer window and his stock remains high in Serie A.