Watford star Gerard Deulofeu’s former coach Eusebio Sacristan is of the view that the Spaniard would be an excellent replacement for Jose Callejon at Napoli.

Deulofeu has attracted interest from a number of clubs following Watford’s relegation last season and Serie A outfit Napoli are claimed to be one of them.

The Italian giants have a void to fill after 33-year-old Callejon left the club at the end of his contract this summer and Watford’s Deulofeu could fit the bill.

Eusebio, who coached the 26-year-old at Barcelona B, thinks the Watford star could be an excellent replacement for Callejon at Napoli.

However, the 56-year-old explained that the Deulofeu is not the same as Callejon and has a skill set different to that of the former Napoli star.

“At 17, he had already made his debut in the second division with Barcelona B, he scored a lot of goals“, Sacristan told Italian outlet Gonfialarete.

“He has explosiveness, power and strength in his legs and has many goals in his feet.

“Different from Callejon, he gets there by power and one on ones.

“They are similar in the fact that they score a lot and it would be an excellent solution for Napoli to replace Callejon with an experienced player like Deulofeu.“

Apart from Napoli, Deulofeu has also been linked with AC Milan and Sevilla in the current transfer window.