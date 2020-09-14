Former Tottenham Hotspur youth star Owen Price has blasted Spurs for not telling their left-back Danny Rose that he would not receive a squad number going into the 2020/21 season.

Rose struggled to clock in game time under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho following the Portuguese’s arrival in November, starting just one Premier League game and ended up joining Newcastle on loan in January.

Mourinho’s side announced their squad numbers for the new campaign on Friday and did not include the full-back, who is expected to leave north London in the current window.

Howeve Rose, it has been claimed, was not notified that he would lose his squad number this summer by Tottenham and Price slammed his former team for their lack of loyalty to a club veteran.

Rose has been training with Tottenham’s Under-23s during the pre-season and Price is outraged by Spurs’ unprofessional approach to handling the full-back’s state of affairs.

Price wrote on Twitter: “Danny Rose has given thirteen years of service to Tottenham and they did not even have the decency to tell him he would not be given a squad number.

“Whilst being made to do pre-season with the youth team.

“Loyalty in football does not exist, the game really stinks at times.”

Rose is one of the longest-serving players at Spurs, having joined the club in 2007, and has a year left on his current contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.