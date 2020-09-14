Southampton are in talks with Greek club Olympiacos over the sale of 26-year-old winger Sofiane Boufal, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The Morocco international was left out of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints side to take on Crystal Palace in their first Premier League game of the season at the weekend.

With 21-year-old Nathan Tella preferred over him in their 1-0 defeat to the Eagles, Boufal appears to not be in Hasenhuttl’s plans for the season.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from St. Mary’s in the ongoing transfer window and a switch to Greece could be on the cards for the winger.

And Olympiacos are engaged in talks with Southampton over a deal for Boufal.

The Moroccan has entered the final year of his contract with the Saints, who will not want to lose him for free next summer.

Boufal was Southampton’s club-record signing when he switched from Lille for £16m in the summer of 2016 and the Premier League side will want to recoup at least some of that amount.

There have been suggestions that Southampton have put a price tag of £3.5m on Boufal.