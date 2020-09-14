Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis has expressed his delight at the club landing defender Tony Gallacher on a loan deal from Liverpool.

Gallacher has linked up with the MLS side on a loan deal which will last until the end of the club’s 2020 campaign.

The 21-year-old’s arrival has been hailed by Curtis, who feels that he will add extra depth to Toronto’s defensive options, while he is also a fan of the character Gallacher will bring to the group.

“Tony is a young, promising defender that will provide us with additional depth on our backline for the remainder of the year”, Curtis told his club’s official site.

“We feel his character and personality will fit well within our group.”

Toronto currently sit in third place in the MLS’ Eastern Conference, having picked up 21 points from their opening eleven games.

Gallacher will play under head coach Greg Vanney during his time at the MLS club and will be looking to clock up regular game time, along with continuing his development ahead of his return to Anfield.

The Liverpool defender was snapped up by the Reds in 2018 from Falkirk and represented Scotland at Under-16 and Under-17 level.