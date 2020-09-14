Leeds United are still chasing Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, though they have yet to make further progress towards snapping him up.

De Paul is attracting interest from a number of clubs over the course of the ongoing transfer window and Leeds are big fans of the Argentine.

They are still trying to sign him up, but have not yet moved closer to completing the swoop, according to The Athletic.

Udinese are prepared to let De Paul move on, but only for the right price, while the midfielder does have a preference over his future.

He is keen on remaining in Italy if he does leave Udinese, giving Leeds substantial work to do on convincing him.

Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg have touched base with De Paul’s advisors to register their interest, and if he does move on before the window closes he will not be short of options.

It has been claimed that Udinese are looking to bank €35m to allow De Paul to depart.

An experienced Serie A campaigner, De Paul has now clocked a total of 141 appearances in the Italian top flight since he joined Udinese from Valencia in 2016.