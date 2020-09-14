Rodrigo de Paul is ready to move to Leeds United if the club can agree a fee with Udinese for his signature, with the Argentine having admitted the fact on a hastily deleted tweet on social media.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa rates his countryman and is keen to have him at his disposal at Elland Road before the transfer window slams shut.

Leeds are in talks to sign De Paul, but face competition from a host of clubs, with several Serie A sides admirers of the midfielder

De Paul has just deleted it… transfers news are not for social media 😏👀 #LUFC #transfers pic.twitter.com/U0LZcStZfi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

It had been claimed that De Paul prefers to stay in Italy if he is to leave Udinese, but the midfielder has indicated he is ready to join the Whites.

In a post on social media, De Paul indicated that he ready to move if the clubs agree a deal, saying: “Yes.”

Udinese have been claimed to want €40m to let De Paul move to Elland Road before the transfer window closes.

De Paul was signed by Udinese from La Liga giants Valencia and has flourished in the Italian top flight, clocking 141 outings in the division for the club.

Leeds have already splashed the cash in the ongoing transfer window, bringing in defender Robin Koch and forward Rodrigo.