Torino are increasingly confident of signing Lucas Torreira in the current transfer window as Arsenal are now open to a two-year loan deal for the midfielder, it has been claimed in Italy.

Having largely fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta, the Uruguay international has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in the window.

Torreira was also omitted from the Gunners’ matchday squad to face Fulham in their Premier League season opener at the weekend, increasing speculation regarding his future at the club.

Keen to land the midfielder, Torino have been trying to strike a deal with Arsenal, who were not keen on a loan deal and insistent on receiving a transfer fee.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Turin-based club are increasingly confident of signing Torreira, with Arsenal now open to a two-year loan deal.

Torino could also have a free run at Torreira after rivals Fiorentina cooled their pursuit for the Arsenal star after closing in on the signing of Borja Valero.

With the Serie A club now positive of striking a deal with Arsenal, a return to Italy could be on the cards for Torreira.

The Uruguayan moved to the Gunners from Italian side Sampdoria in the summer of 2018 for a fee in the region of £25m.