Rangers new boy Kemar Roofe has admitted the intensity in training at the Scottish giants is higher than he has been used to.

Roofe was snapped by Steven Gerard’s outfit earlier in the transfer window from Belgian giants Anderlecht, and the striker has played five Scottish Premiership matches so far, while getting on the scoresheet twice.

The Jamaican started in Rangers’ last three top flight games, with Gerrard trusting his new signing in place of super star Alfredo Morelos to lead the team’s forward line, with the Colombian being the target of increased transfer speculation this summer.

However Roofe, who is putting in the hard yards on the training pitch, insists that he has a way to go to match the high fitness levels set by his new team-mates, with the intensity higher than he has been used to.

The 27-year-old added that his transition to Scottish football has been effortless as everyone at Rangers has welcomed him with open arms, while having his back as he adapts to the change in scenery.

Asked how he was settling in at Ibrox, Roofe told Rangers TV: “Very easy, very, very easy.

“And to be fair, it feels like I have been here for a season already.

“Everybody has just made me feel welcome.

“It has been good that I could get straight into training, getting some games.

“And also, we have got very good results at the moment so that helps a lot.

“The intensity in training is a lot higher than what I have been used to.

“I was not training as much I would have hoped to before I transferred.

“So, I had to do some extra running to get up to speed.

“I am getting closer but I have still got some more work to do to match the boys because they are at such a high level.

“And that is a credit to them.”

Rangers are currently top of the Scottish top flight table with 19 points from seven games and are back in action against Gibraltar outfit Lincoln Red Imps in the Europa League on Thursday.