Lee Bowyer has conceded that West Ham United’s move to the London Stadium has not gone as they would have wanted, but he is confident the Hammers can turn things around.

West Ham have struggled to earn results consistently at the London Stadium and were involved in a battle against relegation from the Premier League last season.

They lost their Premier League opener at the ground this season, being beaten by Newcastle United at the weekend and a number of fans have been critical of the club’s owners.

Former West Ham star and current Charlton Athletic boss Bowyer admits the move has not worked as West Ham would have wanted, but he thinks that the situation is one which can be turned around by the club.

While responding to a question on whether he thinks the move from Upton Park has worked, Bowyer told talkSPORT: “No, it hasn’t gone as a lot of people would have liked. That is plain and obvious to see.

“But at the end of the day, it is a football pitch. It is a football pitch where everything happens.

“If results were good and performances were good, then I think the fans would sing a lot more. I think that is in every stadium not just West Ham.

“West Ham is a great club and they have got great players.

“So they will turn it around I have no doubt.”

West Ham are due to play host to Charlton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, with Bowyer’s men set to travel to the London Stadium.

The last competitive meeting between the two teams came in the Premier League in 2007.