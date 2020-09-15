Celtic new boy Albian Ajeti has insists he has a good understanding with fellow Bhoys hitman Odsonne Edouard.

Ajeti arrived at Celtic Park last month from Premier League outfit West Ham United and the striker has hit the ground running for the Scottish Premiership champions so far, scoring three goals in three league outings.

The Swiss international linked up with Celtic star Edouard to lead Neil Lennon’s front line for the first time since making the move north of the border in the Bhoys’ 5-0 victory away at Ross County on Saturday.

Some fans feel Ajeti’s predatory instincts in the box are complemented by the finesse and trickery of Edouard and the 23-year-old insists that his partnership with the Frenchman is only going to improve as the season unfolds.

“We have good communication and link up well”, Ajeti told a press conference.

“We just had one game, it went very well.

“We are different type of strikers but we both love to be in front of the goal, attack the goal and this is good for the way we play football.”

The Celtic new boy is putting in the hard yards on the training pitch and vowed that he will improve with every game he plays for the Bhoys.

“I’m training very hard at the moment.

“I’m still trying to do extra work to get fit as soon as possible.

“Saturday’s game was good, I played 60 minutes and had no problems.

“We have plenty of games now and I’ll try to improve game by game.”

Celtic are set to welcome St. Mirren to Celtic Park in midweek and Ajeti will hope to once again provide Lennon’s squad with fireworks in the frontline.