Barcelona are having trouble finding clubs willing to pay €16m for midfielder Rafinha, who has been linked with Arsenal and Leeds United.

Rafinha spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo and has returned to Barcelona, where he has found a new coach in the shape of Ronald Koeman.

With just a year left on his contract, Barcelona are willing to sell him and Arsenal and Leeds have been linked with holding an interest.

The Catalan giants though, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, are having trouble finding clubs willing to pay the player’s €16m release clause.

Koeman rates Rafinha and the option of the player staying put is on the table.

Rafinha understands that the option of staying for the final year of his deal at the Camp Nou is possible, even though he is aware he could struggle for playing time.

He clocked 29 appearances in La Liga for Celta Vigo over the course of last season, scoring four goals in the process.

Rafinha came through the youth ranks at Barcelona and has had two spells on loan at Celta Vigo and one in Italy at Inter.