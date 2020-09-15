Premier League side Brighton are showing interest in France Under-19 international Florian Bianchini.

The Seagulls have signed a number of young talents in the current transfer window, in the shape of Jan Paul van Hecke, Jenson Weir and Ulrick Eneme Ella.

While Van Hecke and Weir arrived from NAC Breda and Wigan Athletic, respectively, for a fee, Brighton roped in Eneme Ella from French side Amiens.

And the Premier League side could be in line to add another from the youth set-up of the French Ligue 1 outfit.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Brighton are interested in acquiring the services of Amiens teenager Bianchini.

It is claimed that the Seagulls could soon slap in an offer for the striker.

It could take Brighton around €1.5m, including bonuses, to take the France Under-19 international to the Amex Stadium in the current transfer window.

Bianchini hit the back ten times and provided nine assists at youth level for Amiens last term.