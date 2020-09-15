Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has backed Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton to challenge for the top six in the Premier League, provided all the Toffees’ summer signings can stay fit and play the whole season.

Everton got their 2020/21 Premier League campaign off to the perfect start with success in north London on Sunday with a 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Adding to three points and a dominant performance against Jose Mourinho’s team were the debuts of Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure, with all three new boys putting in impressive displays in Ancelotti’s new look midfield.

Despite only having a handful of training sessions at Finch Farm in the build-up to the clash, the summer arrivals fared well, according to Nicol, and the former Premier League star has backed Everton to challenge for the top six in the current season provided all the new boys manage to stay fit throughout the campaign.

The Toffees finished last season in 12th in the league table, but Nicol believes Ancelotti’s squad now possess the quality and depth to secure themselves a place well inside the top ten and then potentially push for a spot towards the higher end of the top half.

“If these three new signings can all stay fit and healthy and play a season, then they have got to be looking at absolutely number one getting in the top ten, because they were outside of that”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.

“And then after that battling for the top six.

“Because on the evidence of the game at Tottenham, they are capable.

“No question.”

Everton are back in Premier League action against top flight new boys West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, in a clash which will see the Toffees take to the pitch at Goodison Park for the first time in the current campaign.