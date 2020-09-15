Everton star Michael Keane insists the Toffees must keep the right mentality from game to game if they want to be successful, with Salford City a match they need to approach in the right way.

The Toffees’ 1-0 win in north London on Saturday was their first successful visit to Tottenham Hotspur for close to 12 years and it ensured a flying start to their Premier League season.

Carlo Ancelotti fielded a revamped midfield, with summer signings James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan all starting, and the Merseyside giants left London after snatching all three points from hostile territory.

Keane, who was integral to Everton’s clean sheet effort in the capital, insists his team need to back up their performance against Spurs with positive results every single time they take to the pitch, as he outlined the importance of maintaining a high-performance level on a consistent basis.

The defender believes that the right mentality is key, with Salford in the EFL Cup on Wednesday a game to take care of in a professional manner.

“Performances and results like we got against Spurs mean nothing unless you go and back it up the week after and the week after that”, Keane told Everton TV.

“We have Salford on Wednesday.

“On paper, we should be winning but if your mentality is not right they become tough games.

“We have to make sure we are on it, we have already spoken about that and we will be.

“We want to finish as high as possible in the Premier League but we also want to get on a good cup run and see if we can win something.”

League Two side Salford played out a 2-2 draw at home against Exeter City at the weekend and will be bidding to stun Everton in the EFL Cup.