Jack Grealish only signed a new contract at Aston Villa because none of the big clubs wanted to sign him, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton insists.

The attacking midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park earlier in the transfer window, but has now signed a new deal to secure his stay at the club.

Grealish has extended his time at Aston Villa by a further five years and scored on Tuesday night in his side’s EFL Cup win at Burton Albion.

Former Chelsea striker Sutton thinks that Grealish though is only at Aston Villa because none of the big clubs came calling.

He wrote on Twitter: “Excellent player but he only signed a new deal because the big boys didn’t want him…”

Grealish was linked with a number of clubs, including Manchester United.

He will now knuckle down at Villa Park though and try to help Dean Smith’s men enjoy a successful season in the Premier League.

Aston Villa play host to Sheffield United in their Premier League opener this weekend.