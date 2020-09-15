Leicester City do not want to meet Saint-Etienne’s asking price for 19-year-old centre-back Wesley Fofana, according to Sky Sports News.

The highly rated defender made it clear in public that he wants to leave Saint-Etienne in the ongoing transfer window and join Leicester.

The centre-back does not want to miss out on a big contract on offer from Leicester, but so far, Saint-Etienne have refused to budge.

They have officially reprimanded the youngster for his public statements and he played the full 90 minutes against Strasbourg at the weekend.

Leicester are interested in the teenage centre-back, but negotiations between the Foxes and Saint-Etienne have been difficult.

The French club are ready to let him go provided they earn a fee in the region of £25m from his departure.

Leicester are not in a mood to pay such a sum for the 19-year-old centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

Fofana has made just 18 appearances in Ligue 1 and Leicester do not believe that he warrants such a big fee.

The defender wants to join Leicester but with three weeks left in the window, no deal is yet in place.