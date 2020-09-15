Michy Batshuayi’s representatives touched base with Crystal Palace with the idea of him joining the Eagles on loan for the second time in his career, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old striker joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal last week for the second time in his career after signing a 12-month extension with Chelsea.

The Belgian was an unused substitute in Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, but played in the Eagles’ EFL Cup clash against Bournemouth this evening.

The striker had fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and had no offers of a permanent move away from the club on his table in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that the striker’s representatives contacted Crystal Palace and floated the idea of Batshuayi returning to Selhurst Park for a second loan spell.

The Belgian enjoyed his previous spell at Crystal Palace and enjoyed playing under Roy Hodgson at the south London club.

Batshuayi was keen on another move after realising that he faced another season in limbo at Chelsea.

The striker’s sudden availability on loan also appealed to Crystal Palace, who scored just 31 league goals last season.

He made a far more appealing signing for Crystal Palace on loan and it allowed the club to concentrate their transfer funds in other areas of the squad.