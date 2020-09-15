Aston Villa new boy Ollie Watkins would have been keen on moving to Tottenham Hotspur, before Dean Smith’s men moved quickest to snap him up, according to The Athletic.

Tottenham are now looking at a loan deal to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, but they initially were interested in Watkins as a wide forward.

Spurs were keen on the attacker, holding a genuine interest, and it is claimed that Watkins would have been interested in joining the north London club.

Aston Villa though moved quicker than Tottenham and put big money on the table for Brentford, wrapping up a deal to take Watkins to Villa Park.

The Lions forked out an initial £28m to sign Watkins and the total amount Brentford could net in the future could touch £33m.

He penned a five-year contract at Villa Park and will be looking to kick on in the Premier League.

Watkins grabbed 26 goals across all competitions for Brentford last term, as the club narrowly missed out on winning promotion to the Premier League.

He played and scored for Aston Villa in their 3-1 EFL Cup win at Burton Albion this evening.