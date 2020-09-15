Stoke City striker Benik Afobe has confirmed that he has agreed to join Turkish club Trabzonspor on a season-long loan, according to the Sun.

The 27-year-old striker returned to Stoke following a season-long loan at Bristol City ahead of the 2020/21 season and featured in the side’s EFL Cup win over Blackpool last month.

However, the Congo international was left out of Michael O’Neill’s squad to face Millwall in their first Championship game of the campaign, leading to speculation regarding his future.

It appears that Afobe is heading out on another loan, with Turkey being the destination this time.

The former Arsenal star has confirmed that he has agreed to join Super Lig club Trabzonspor on a season-long loan contract.

Trabzonspor are expected to announce the signing of the 27-year-old centre-forward soon.

Afobe will be looking to clock regular game time at Trabzonspor.

A cruciate ligament injury kept the striker out of action for the majority of the 2019/20 campaign and he will want to get back on track in Turkey.