Tiemoue Bakayoko remains AC Milan’s priority midfield reinforcement target, but talks with Chelsea have not progressed towards a breakthrough yet.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Monaco and has made it clear that he wants to return to AC Milan, where he played on loan in the 2018/19 campaign.

The midfielder has agreed to take an almost a 50 per cent pay cut to help AC Milan land him and has rejected every other offer on his table.

However, negotiations between the two clubs hit a brick wall recently with Chelsea not refusing to water down their €30m asking price.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the midfielder has continued to remain the first choice target for the Rossoneri in the ongoing transfer window.

But the talks between the two clubs have continued to remain stalled with only three weeks left in the transfer window.

The two clubs are some distance away from working out an agreement for Bakayoko’s proposed move to the San Siro.

The midfielder is pushing Chelsea to agree on a deal with AC Milan but for the moment, no deal is in place.

Chelsea are ready to let him go as the Frenchman is not part of Frank Lampard’s plans moving forward.