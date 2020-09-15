Tottenham Hotspur are happy to accept both clauses that Real Madrid want putting in any sale for Sergio Reguilon.

Manchester United have been holding talks with Real Madrid in a bid to sign the left-back, but are yet to reach an agreement.

Real Madrid want a buy-back clause including in the deal, which Manchester United are not keen on, along with an option to match any other bid put in by another club for Reguilon in the future, something else the Red Devils do not like.

And, according to Sky Italia’s Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are fully prepared to accept both of the clauses insisted upon by Real Madrid.

Spurs are now looking to reach an agreement on personal terms with the left-back, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla.

Manchester United have already earned the green light for Reguilon, but have no agreement in place with Real Madrid.

Reguilon was lauded for his performances on loan at Sevilla last season and his stock is high.

Real Madrid have no spot for him over the course of the season though and are ready to let him go.