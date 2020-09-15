Valencia are ready to make a financial effort to sign Etienne Capoue from Watford, with coach Javi Gracia wanting the Frenchman at his disposal.

The 32-year-old could be on the move from Vicarage Road following Watford’s relegation to the Championship and has an admirer in Gracia.

Los Murcelagos initially made a loan offer for Capoue, but saw it immediately turned down by the Hornets, who are only looking to sell the player on a permanent deal.

Keen to land the Frenchman in the current transfer window, Valencia made a second attempt and tabled a bid of €2m to Watford, but it was turned down.

However, according to Spanish outlet Plaza Deportiva, Valencia are prepared to make a financial effort to sign Capoue.

Gracia has been clear that he wants Capoue to be signed and Los Che will try to satisfy their coach.

Valencia are facing financial constraints currently, but are willing to increase their offer.

The La Liga club could offer up to €4m in an attempt to land new coach Garcia’s preferred midfield target.

Garcia managed Capoue during his time as the manager of Watford.

However, it remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement to accommodate Garcia’s desire to link up with Capoue in Spain.