Lincoln Red Imps midfielder Graeme Torrilla insists that playing at home always gives his side a massive boost and is hoping to use the advantage against Rangers in the Europa League.

The two sides are set to face each other in a Europa League second-round qualifying match on Thursday with the one-legged tie to be hosted by the Gibraltar-based side.

The 23-year-old is well aware that his side will go into the game as underdogs, but is not ruling out a surprise result in a single one-off cup tie.

“We know that we head into the game as underdogs, but it’s a one-off occasion and in cup football, anything can happen”, Torrilla told his club’s official site.

“The aim going into the game will be to win, as it always is, especially when we are playing here at Victoria Stadium.”

The Lincoln Red Imps star is keen to make sure that his side use home advantage for all it is worth and thinks that even without fans they will be boosted.

“Playing here always gives us a massive boost.

“Of course, we will miss the backing of the fans, but we will be doing all we can to make them proud.”

Lincoln Red Imps have progress through two qualifying rounds in the Europa League to book their date with Rangers and have scored 33 goals in their last five home fixtures.