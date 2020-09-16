AC Milan are focusing on their impending Europa League qualifier and selling players before trying to finalise an agreement to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea.

Bakayoko has made it clear that he only wants to join AC Milan and is prepared to accept a 50 per cent pay cut to get the deal over the line.

Chelsea have agreed to loan him out initially with an option to buy, but negotiations between the Blues and AC Milan have been difficult.

The Rossoneri do not want to meet Chelsea’s €30m asking price and it has been claimed AC Milan now have other priorities over signing Bakayoko.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the club want to focus on their Europa League qualifier against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday for the moment.

The Serie A giants are also considering selling a few players before concentrating on the deal to sign Bakayoko.

For the moment, the club are in no hurry to get the deal done despite the Frenchman being a priority signing.

The negotiations could drag on for a few more weeks as AC Milan try to convince Chelsea to accept a lower figure.

Bakayoko is not part of Frank Lampard’s plans and Chelsea are keen to move him on before the transfer deadline next month.