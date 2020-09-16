Celtic are showing concrete interest in Genk full-back Jere Uronen, who is also on the radar of a number of other clubs.

Bhoys boss Neil Lennon has been adding to his squad over the transfer window and could turn to Belgium for another reinforcement.

Celtic are showing strong interest in Finland international Uronen, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The defender is also on the agenda of several clubs in Italy, while there are two unnamed Bundesliga sides claimed to also be keen on him.

Finland star Uronen was signed by Genk from Swedish club Helsingborgs in 2016.

The 26-year-old has now clocked 149 appearances across all competitions for Genk, becoming a mainstay of the side’s defence in the left-back slot.

He is under contract with Genk for a further two years and has already turned out for the club this season.

Uronen has featured in Jupilier Pro League games against Zulte Waregem, Leuven, Standard Liege and Club Brugge.