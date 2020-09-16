Clubs have been alerted to the potential availability of Dele Alli after he was left out of Tottenham Hotspur’s travelling party to take on Lokomotiv Plovdiv, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has left eight players in England as his squad travel to Bulgaria for the Europa League tie and Alli is amongst the eight.

It is claimed that the decision could force Alli to consider a move away from Tottenham as he looks to be playing regularly ahead of Euro 2021 next summer.

He has been mentioned between Tottenham and Real Madrid in discussions to take Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale to north London.

And other European clubs have now been alerted to Alli potentially being available in the current transfer window.

Inter coach Antonio Conte is an admirer of the midfielder and was keen to sign him during his time as Chelsea boss.

Paris Saint-Germain have also previously held an interest in signing Alli.

Juventus are a possible destination, but it is claimed that Manchester United are not interested in signing the midfielder at present.

If Alli does not move on then he could find it difficult to clock regular game time under Mourinho this season.