Gareth Bale’s agent has confirmed that a deal for his client to rejoin Tottenham Hotspur is close, but still not done.

Tottenham are trying to carry out a complicated deal that would see Bale move back to north London on a loan deal, seven years after he left the club for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have been trying to offload the forward, and his relationship with Zinedine Zidane and the club’s fans has deteriorated over the years; they would prefer to sell him, rather than loan him, to Tottenham.

Daniel Levy is said to be the driving force behind the club’s attempt to take Bale back to the club rather than Jose Mourinho, who has been prioritising a striker.

And it seems an agreement between Real Madrid and Tottenham is on the cards as Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, claimed that a deal is close to being agreed.

But he did concede that it is not a done deal yet and remains a complicated arrangement.

Barnett told news agency AFP: “It’s close but not done.

“It’s a complicated deal.”

Real Madrid are likely to agree to pay around half of Bale’s wages to facilitate his departure from the club.