Fixture: Leeds United vs Hull City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes this this evening’s EFL Cup clash against League One outfit Hull City, with Marcelo Bielsa making wholesale changes.

The Whites locked horns with Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League at the weekend and earned plaudits for their performance despite suffering a 4-3 defeat.

Bielsa will be keen for his men to taste victory this evening and progress in the EFL Cup.

However, he makes eleven changes from the side that started at Liverpool, with Charlie Cresswell making his debut for the Whites.

Kiko Casilla slots into goal, while Barry Douglas adds some experience to a young defence which also includes Leif Davis, Oliver Casey and Cresswell. Jamie Shackleton is handed a start in midfield, along with Mateusz Bogusz, while Ian Poveda, Ezgjan Alioski and Tyler Roberts support Rodrigo.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to change things around, including Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Hull City

Casilla, Davis, Casey, Cresswell, Douglas, Shackleton, Bogusz, Poveda, Alioski, Roberts, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Meslier, Struijk, Phillips, Gotts, Harrison, McCalmont, Bamford