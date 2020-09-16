Rangers manager Steven Gerrard feels Gers star Ianis Hagi is looking close to his best but has stressed the need for the youngster to find consistency.

The Light Blues registered their sixth Scottish Premiership win of the season against Dundee United last weekend, with Ryan Kent, James Tavernier, Kemar Roofe and Scott Arfield on the scoresheet.

While Hagi’s name was not among the goalscorers, the Romania international provided the assists for Kent’s and Arfield’s goals, leaving Gerrard impressed.

The Rangers boss feels the 21-year-old is now looking close to his best and is delighted to see the player contribute to the team.

However, the 40-year-old went on to stress the need for Hagi to find consistency in his performances, for which he is positive Rangers will provide the right platform.

“I was really pleased with Hagi at the weekend, he is certainly looking close to his best which is great to see“, Gerrard told a press conference.

“When you are a young player growing and evolving you have to thrive for consistency.

“And that will be his challenge and why Rangers is perfect for him.“

Hagi now has one goal and two assists from his seven league appearances this season and will be looking to add more to the tally.